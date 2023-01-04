B.C. firefighters’ ‘Bright Nights’ fundraiser down 50 per cent with Stanley Park Train closed

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Professional Firefighters’ Burn Fund raised only half of what is normally brought in during its Bright Nights fundraiser in Stanley Park over the holiday season.

Part of the reason could be the fact the Stanley Park Train wasn’t running during the event.

“We were delighted by the number of people who attended this year’s Bright Nights event despite the fact that the train was not operational this year,” said Kristen Bibbs, a BC Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund spokesperson.

“Not knowing what to anticipate, we were pleasantly blown away by the public’s clear desire to support our professional fire fighters’ and their charity, the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.”

Technical Safety BC said back in November, there were a number of issues with the train including corrosion and damage to both the track and railcars, overgrown vegetation disrupting sight lines, and decaying infrastructure.

The Vancouver Aquarium surprised fundraising staff with a very sizable donation as well.

“The Vancouver Aquarium surprised us with an incredible donation of $55,000 from funds raised through an activation held at the aquarium on Nov 25 to benefit the Burn Fund and kick off our Bright Nights fundraising initiative,” said Bibbs.

Bright Nights is the single largest fundraising event for the BC Professional Fire Fighters Association’s Burn Fund.

Money raised through the fundraiser is used to help treat burn victims who are admitted to the Burn, Trauma, and Plastics units at Vancouver General Hospital and BC Children’s Hospital suffering serious injuries.

The Burn Fund is the charitable arm of the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Association and was established as a registered charity in 1978.