Canada

Festival of Trees: A holiday-season fundraiser for B.C. Children’s Hospital

By Randi Adams Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 12:56 pm
The Festival of Trees is gearing up for another holiday season of fundraising for the BC Children's Hospital Foundation. And as Randi-Marie Adams reports, this year is Mission Hills Winery will be co-hosting the event with The Grande Okanagan Resort.

The Festival of Trees is a beloved tradition that lights up communities across the province during the festive season to raise money for the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Businesses and other groups sponsor a tree, then decorate it. The public is welcome to view the trees and vote by donation on their favourite.

In the Central Okanagan, for the last six years, the festival was held exclusively at The Mission Hill Family Estate Winery.

For 2022, the winery teamed up with the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort to help raise more awareness for the Children’s Hospital.

Christmas trees in Kelowna, West Kelowna shelters decorated to raise awareness of opioid crisis

“Nineteen children from the Okanagan pass through the doors of the B.C. Children’s Hospital on a daily basis,” said Shannon Bruckshaw, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing.

“It’s super important that we put focus on this event and raise as much money as we can. The trees are super, super nice. They are so creative. I encourage everyone in the community to come down and look at these beautiful trees.”

This year, the hotel and winery aim to double the funds raised in previous years, with a goal of $100,000.

“B.C. Children’s Hospital is a facility that benefits the entire province,” said Graham Nordin, general manager of Mission Hill Family Estate.

“It allows us to create that much more awareness, generate that much more exposure for the Children’s Hospital.”

The event begins Friday and will carry into the New Year, ending on Jan 3.

Mission Hill will be hosting an official light-up party on Nov. 25. Tickets to that event are $20, with some of the proceeds going to the B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Moms Stop the Harm put Christmas trees in shelters in Kelowna, West Kelowna

 

