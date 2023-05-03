Menu

Canada

Parks Canada prescribed burn threatens cemetery, corrals in Banff

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 8:00 pm
A prescribed burn being conducted by Parks Canada burns near Banff Avenue on May 3, 2023.
A prescribed burn being conducted by Parks Canada burns near Banff Avenue on May 3, 2023. Town of Banff
Authorities are warning people to avoid the area of Banff Avenue near the Trans-Canada Highway after a prescribed burn being done by Parks Canada jumped the avenue.

At around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Town of Banff issued an alert saying the prescribed burn was approaching the area of the Mountainview Cemetery and horse corrals immediately north of the cemetery.

The fire started spreading out of control at around 4:30 p.m., a Banff National Park spokesperson told Global News.

“All people and livestock have been evacuated from the area,” the town’s alert read.

Trending Now

The Banff Rocky Mountain Resort, south of the cemetery, is now under evacuation.

The national park said the fire is still out of control, but crews are “gaining the upper hand” as the town’s fire department is being assisted by Parks Canada fire crews and helicopters are being used to dump water on the fire.

The Legacy Trail along Banff Avenue is closed and the town is asking drivers to avoid the avenue’s entrance and exit to Highway 1. They suggest using the Norquay Road access instead.

–More to come…

FireParks CanadaBanffTown of BanffPrescribed burncorralsMountainview Cemetery
