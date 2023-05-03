Parks Canada prescribed burn threatens cemetery, corrals in Banff

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities are warning people to avoid the area of Banff Avenue near the Trans-Canada Highway after a prescribed burn being done by Parks Canada jumped the avenue.

At around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Town of Banff issued an alert saying the prescribed burn was approaching the area of the Mountainview Cemetery and horse corrals immediately north of the cemetery.

The fire started spreading out of control at around 4:30 p.m., a Banff National Park spokesperson told Global News.

Parks Canada’s prescribed burn has crossed from Compound Meadow to the east side of Banff Ave. in the area of Mountainview Cemetery and the horse corrals.

All people and livestock have been evacuated. Avoid Banff Ave entrance/exit to highway. Alerts https://t.co/0KjguoQcRK #banff pic.twitter.com/3WOI3wK5fK — Banff Town (@Banff_Town) May 3, 2023

“All people and livestock have been evacuated from the area,” the town’s alert read.

The Banff Rocky Mountain Resort, south of the cemetery, is now under evacuation.

The national park said the fire is still out of control, but crews are “gaining the upper hand” as the town’s fire department is being assisted by Parks Canada fire crews and helicopters are being used to dump water on the fire.

The Legacy Trail along Banff Avenue is closed and the town is asking drivers to avoid the avenue’s entrance and exit to Highway 1. They suggest using the Norquay Road access instead.

