Traffic

Pedestrian crosswalk being removed in front of Kingston, Ont. city hall

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 5:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Courtesy Crossing'
Courtesy Crossing
WATCH: The courtesy crossing in front of city hall is getting removed to improve pedestrian safety.
Pedestrians around city hall in Kingston, Ont., will have to start looking both ways a little more carefully before crossing the street.

The city is removing the courtesy crosswalk leading to the front steps of city hall for road reconstruction, and they won’t be putting it back once the work is complete.

Read more: Busy Kingston, Ont. road closed due to collision

“They are not a permitted or recognized type of crossing under the Highway Traffic Act,” says Ian Semple, the city’s director of Transportation Services.

Semple says the courtesy crosswalk is actually being removed to improve pedestrian safety because, as the name implies, the crossing relies on the good graces of ‘courteous’ drivers.

“Cars are not required to stop at this location and that’s what’s created some of the confusion,” says Semple.

Its removal might be most noticeable in June, as it was often painted in rainbow colours in celebration of pride month.

“We are currently in discussions with the City of Kingston to determine potential future locations,” says Kingston Pride in a statement.

“A temporary Pride crosswalk is also planned for June.”

According to Semple, the city already has its eyes on a location.

“For 2023, we’re looking at the intersection of Ontario and Clarence Street,” he says.

Read more: Kingston police vehicle involved in Monday morning Princess Street crash

He added that the city is currently looking for a less confusing alternative to the courtesy crosswalk.

A study into just how to get there from here should be finished by the end of 2023.

