Kingston police vehicle involved in Monday morning Princess Street crash

Monday morning commuters in Kingston, Ont., bore witness to a frightening scene to start their week.

One of the city’s busiest intersections, Princess Street and Taylor Kidd Boulevard, was closed after two cars collided violently, with one of them being a Kingston police cruiser.

According to police, the collision happened at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Frontenac paramedics confirmed that four people were taken to hospital, including a police officer.

While the three civilians’ injuries are described as ‘minor’, no information was available about the extent of the officer’s injuries.

Police shut down one of the eastbound lanes of Taylor Kidd Boulevard, and both of the westbound lanes, and advised motorists to avoid the area.

The wreckage has since been cleared and the intersection reopened Monday afternoon.

There is no word yet on what caused this collision, and Kingston Police say the situation is currently under investigation.