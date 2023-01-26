Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. police disband mounted unit, citing staffing issues

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 10:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston Police disband mounted unit after 25 years'
Kingston Police disband mounted unit after 25 years
WATCH: Acting Kingston Police Chief Scott Fraser cites multiple challenges around the availability of trained staff as the reason for the decision.

The Kingston Police mounted unit has been a visible and popular sight in Kingston, Ont.’s, downtown area since 1998.

Now, 25 years later, Kingston Police have announced the mounted unit will not be renewed this year.

In a media release late Thursday afternoon, Kingston Police cite “multiple challenges around the availability of trained staff.”

The long term sustainability of the program has been in question for a couple of years with public fundraising undertaken to keep the mounted unit going.

More than $61,000 was raised to cover costs like room and board for Murney the mounted unit’s horse along with veterinary costs.

“We needed to make some challenging decisions to support staffing needs and public safety throughout the city. Public safety is our top priority,” read one of the quotes in the release from Acting Kingston Police Chief Scott Fraser.

There is no word at this time from Kingston Police about what the future is for the mounted unit’s horse Murney.

