Judge delivers verdicts in Kingston, Ont. murder trial

Verdicts were handed down Thursday at the criminal trial of Michael Wentworth who was accused of committing multiple crimes over 20 years ago in Kingston, Ont., a list that includes a double murder, arson and bank robbery.

The cold case investigation led to Wentworth’s arrest four years ago, and after a lengthy trial last fall the judge started ruling on the crimes Thursday.

The first verdict handed down declared Wentworth not guilty in the manslaughter death of Henrietta Knight in 1995.

The 92-year-old woman was brutally beaten by a man who broke into her home. She died of her injuries five months later.

Wentworth was also accused of a bank robbery in Kingston’s west end in 1995. On that charge, he was found guilty.

