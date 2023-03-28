Busy Kingston, Ont. road closed due to collision

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston Police are investigating a serious collision in the city.

Traffic safety unit collision reconstructionists are at the scene to investigate a motor vehicle crash at Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard near Glengarry Road.

Police say the area of roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time while they conduct their investigation.

Police add motorists are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

According to police, the collision involved a single motor vehicle that struck a pole. One individual was taken to Kingston General Hospital by Frontenac Paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement