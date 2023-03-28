Menu

Canada

Busy Kingston, Ont. road closed due to collision

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 1:05 pm
Kingston Police are investigating a serious collision in the city.

Traffic safety unit collision reconstructionists are at the scene to investigate a motor vehicle crash at Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard near Glengarry Road.

Police say the area of roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time while they conduct their investigation.

Read more: Queen’s AMS email addresses hit in cyber-attack

Police add motorists are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

According to police, the collision involved a single motor vehicle that struck a pole. One individual was taken to Kingston General Hospital by Frontenac Paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

