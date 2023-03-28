Queen’s AMS email addresses hit in cyber-attack

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s University Alma Mater Society said some of its e-mails were compromised in a recent cyber attack related to Twitter.

The AMS said only Twitter accounts created with its e-mails were affected by the attack.

The society said that from January to March 2023, scraped user data from Twitter was leaked on a dark web hacking forum.

“The AMS IT Team wants to ensure clear messaging that this breach was unrelated to AMS account security in any way, shape or form,” the AMS said in a news release. “This was a breach on Twitter’s side that just so happened to affect Twitter accounts that were registered with AMS email addresses.”

“The AMS IT Team is confident and committed to monitoring potential security incidents and sharing them as quickly as possible for remediation within the organization,” the organization added.

It added the data contained email addresses, full names, screen names and additional personal information that could have been stored within the account.