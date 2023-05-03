SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Evacuation alert issued in part of Kootenay region due to flooding

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 6:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Landslide prompts evacuation order in West Kootenay region'
Landslide prompts evacuation order in West Kootenay region
WATCH: A landslide north of Castlegar, B.C., has prompted evacuation orders. The Central Kootenay Regional District issued the order for three properties on Little Slocan South Road in the community of Vallican.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An evacuation alert has been issued in the Kootenay region of B.C. due to flooding in the area.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued an evacuation alert for the Manly Meadows and Beatrice areas Wednesday.

The evacuation alert area covers Beatrice Street and Division Street, Grand Fork area and Manly Meadows, Grand Forks area.

Residents in these areas should prepare to leave at a moment’s notice if the situation becomes worse.

“The Regional Emergency Operations Centre is issuing these alerts as weather models are showing that rivers will continue to rise,” Mark Stephens, RDKB’s emergency manager and EOC director said in a statement.

“We encourage residents to stay up to date by checking official sources for information and to sign up for our evacuation alert system.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Warmer weather sets off spring flooding risk'
Warmer weather sets off spring flooding risk

Everyone is also advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and creeks as the riverbanks could be unstable.

In addition, an evacuation order was ordered for three properties on Little Slocan South Road Tuesday due to a landslide in the area.

Five properties are on evacuation alert due to this slide in the community of Vallican.

Engineers are being brought in to do a geotechnical assessment, according to the regional district.

Click to play video: 'Local state of emergency in effect for Cache Creek'
Local state of emergency in effect for Cache Creek

Meanwhile, the Village of Cache Creek has issued a local state of emergency due to the flooding situation in the community following higher-than-normal snowmelt in recent days.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Five properties are currently under evacuation order and people are being told to leave immediately.

Highway 97 and Highway 1 remain closed due to flooding at Stephenson Road and Collins Road in Cache Creek.

More to come…

More on Science and Tech
FloodingBC Floodingevacuation alertKootenayKootenay floodingevacuation KootenayKootenay flooding 2023Kootenay flooding evacuationKootenay flooding latest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers