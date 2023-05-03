Evacuation alert issued in part of Kootenay region due to flooding

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation alert has been issued in the Kootenay region of B.C. due to flooding in the area.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued an evacuation alert for the Manly Meadows and Beatrice areas Wednesday.

The evacuation alert area covers Beatrice Street and Division Street, Grand Fork area and Manly Meadows, Grand Forks area.

Residents in these areas should prepare to leave at a moment’s notice if the situation becomes worse.

“The Regional Emergency Operations Centre is issuing these alerts as weather models are showing that rivers will continue to rise,” Mark Stephens, RDKB’s emergency manager and EOC director said in a statement.

“We encourage residents to stay up to date by checking official sources for information and to sign up for our evacuation alert system.”

Everyone is also advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and creeks as the riverbanks could be unstable.

In addition, an evacuation order was ordered for three properties on Little Slocan South Road Tuesday due to a landslide in the area.

Five properties are on evacuation alert due to this slide in the community of Vallican.

Engineers are being brought in to do a geotechnical assessment, according to the regional district.

Meanwhile, the Village of Cache Creek has issued a local state of emergency due to the flooding situation in the community following higher-than-normal snowmelt in recent days.

Five properties are currently under evacuation order and people are being told to leave immediately.

Highway 97 and Highway 1 remain closed due to flooding at Stephenson Road and Collins Road in Cache Creek.

