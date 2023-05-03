Police investigating after early morning shooting in Caledon, Ont

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a shooting was reported in Caledon Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers were called to a home on Hayleyvale Road at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a report of a shooting.

Police said a person was located who had been injured from an apparent shooting.

Officers said the investigation is “in its early stages,” but added that investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety.

Anyone with information or who may have video or photos from the area at around 3 a.m. are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

