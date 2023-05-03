Menu

Crime

Meth lab found in Winnipeg home after suspicious death on Foxmeadow Drive

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 4:06 pm
Winnipeg police say they found a meth lab in a home after investigating reports of a suspicious death on Foxmeadow Drive. . View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say they found a meth lab in a home after investigating reports of a suspicious death on Foxmeadow Drive. . Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
Winnipeg police say they found a meth lab in a home after investigating reports of a suspicious death on Foxmeadow Drive.

On Tuesday, at 2:20 p.m., officers went to a home in the 200 block of Foxmeadow and found a 39-year-old man dead as well as an inoperative meth lab. The man’s body was transported to the hospital pending autopsy.

The WPS clandestine lab team was dispatched to remove lab equipment, materials and dismantle the lab. They were assisted by the WFPS hazmat team who provided decontamination support during the operation.

All hazardous materials were safely disposed of by a third-party waste management company, police say.

To ensure their safety, a 70-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were removed from the home during the operation.

No other injuries were reported from the residents or attending WFPS and WPS members.

CrimeDrugsWinnipeg crimeDeathMethWPSDrug Crimemeth lab
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

