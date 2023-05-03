Meth lab found in Winnipeg home after suspicious death on Foxmeadow Drive

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police say they found a meth lab in a home after investigating reports of a suspicious death on Foxmeadow Drive.

On Tuesday, at 2:20 p.m., officers went to a home in the 200 block of Foxmeadow and found a 39-year-old man dead as well as an inoperative meth lab. The man’s body was transported to the hospital pending autopsy.

The WPS clandestine lab team was dispatched to remove lab equipment, materials and dismantle the lab. They were assisted by the WFPS hazmat team who provided decontamination support during the operation.

All hazardous materials were safely disposed of by a third-party waste management company, police say.

To ensure their safety, a 70-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were removed from the home during the operation.

No other injuries were reported from the residents or attending WFPS and WPS members.

