Crime

Thompson woman charged with arson after RCMP interrupt apartment fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 3:04 pm
RCMP Thompson detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Thompson detachment. RCMP
A woman from Thompson, Man., is in custody after she was arrested while a fire was being lit in the stairwell of an apartment building.

Thompson RCMP said they were called to the building on Carlton Place, where they found and arrested the suspect, who they allege was carrying a knife.

The fire was safely extinguished with the help of the local fire department, but there was damage to the stairwell, police said.

After the suspect was arrested, police learned of allegations of her involvement in an earlier incident where threats were uttered.

The 30-year-old is facing charges of arson with disregard for human life, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of uttering threats, mischief and failing to comply.

RCMP continue to investigate.

RCMPManitoba RCMPArsoncrime in ManitobaThompsonThompson RCMPWeapon Possession
