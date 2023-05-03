Thompson woman charged with arson after RCMP interrupt apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Thompson, Man., is in custody after she was arrested while a fire was being lit in the stairwell of an apartment building.

Thompson RCMP said they were called to the building on Carlton Place, where they found and arrested the suspect, who they allege was carrying a knife.

The fire was safely extinguished with the help of the local fire department, but there was damage to the stairwell, police said.

After the suspect was arrested, police learned of allegations of her involvement in an earlier incident where threats were uttered.

The 30-year-old is facing charges of arson with disregard for human life, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of uttering threats, mischief and failing to comply.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement