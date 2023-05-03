Menu

Fire

Calgary fire crews extinguish balcony blaze at southwest apartment building

By Ryan White Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 1:27 pm
Rosscarrock balcony fire damage View image in full screen
Damaged to two balconies following a Wednesday morning apartment fire in Rosscarrock. Global News/Loren Andreae
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning fire in Rosscarrock that saw the evacuation of a three-storey apartment building.

Calgary Fire Department crews were called to a building in the 1400 block of 37th Street Southwest just before 7 a.m. after flames were spotted on a second-floor balcony.

The fire climbed to a second balcony before firefighters were able to extinguish it. Fire and smoke damage was limited to the two apartments.

Residents were evacuated from more than a dozen suites as a precautionary measure, and all have been permitted to return except for those whose apartments were damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but CFD officials say it is not believed to have been caused by smoking materials.

Anyone who has photos or video of the fire is asked to email the CFD public information officer.

Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireCFDbalcony fireCalgary balcony fireAparment Fire37th Street balcony fireApartment balcony fireRosscarrock apartment fire
