Calgary fire crews extinguish balcony blaze at southwest apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning fire in Rosscarrock that saw the evacuation of a three-storey apartment building.

Calgary Fire Department crews were called to a building in the 1400 block of 37th Street Southwest just before 7 a.m. after flames were spotted on a second-floor balcony.

The fire climbed to a second balcony before firefighters were able to extinguish it. Fire and smoke damage was limited to the two apartments.

Residents were evacuated from more than a dozen suites as a precautionary measure, and all have been permitted to return except for those whose apartments were damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but CFD officials say it is not believed to have been caused by smoking materials.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has photos or video of the fire is asked to email the CFD public information officer.