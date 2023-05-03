Winnipeg zoo exhibit to teach visitors about conservation, endangered species

A new exhibit opening later this month at the Assiniboine Park Zoo will introduce Winnipeggers to endangered animal species and the dedicated humans who work to keep them alive.

For a limited time this summer, beginning May 20, the indoor exhibit Wildlife Rescue: Miracles in Conservation will be on display at the zoo, featuring animals like the dwarf caiman, barn owl, sulcata tortoise, and green and black dart frog. It will also have interactive displays showcasing biodiversity and conservation success stories.

“Here at Assiniboine Park Zoo, we collaborate with universities, conservation organizations, government agencies, and other zoological partners on projects that support the conservation of wildlife and wild places,” said the zoo’s senior zoological operations director Dr. Chris Enright in a release Wednesday.

“Through engaging and educational experiences, we also have a really unique opportunity to cultivate connections that inspire people to care about wildlife and take action to support conservation efforts here in Canada and around the world.”

The exhibit runs until Sept. 15, will be housed at the Doug Harvey, Jan Shute and Family Centre on the west side of the zoo. It is included with regular admission.