Canada

Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl from Vaughan

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 11:12 am
Katina Juneja, 13, from Vaughan, Ont. has gone missing.
Katina Juneja, 13, from Vaughan, Ont. has gone missing. York Regional Police
York Regional Police are looking for the public’s help in trying to find a 13-year-old girl from Vaughan who went missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the teen named Katina Juneja was last spoken to by family members at around 4:20 p.m. that day.

She left her home located in the Autumn Hill Boulevard and Thornhill Woods Drive area, just north of Highway 407 and Bathurst Street.

Police said the teen had left all of her personal belongings behind.

“She has not returned home, and her family and police have not been able to locate her,” police said. “Investigators are concerned for her well-being and safety.”

Juneja is described as five-feet, four-inches with black hair. She was last seen wearing a long black jacket with fur around the hood, dark-blue sweater, black pants and black shoes.

A command post has been set up at 9000 Bathurst Street where investigators are conducting a search for her.

Police also referenced the Amber Alert system and said, “there is no evidence that this was an abduction.”

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

York Regional PoliceVaughanMissing GirlOntario girl missingmissing girl vaughanmissing ontario girlVaughan missing girl
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

