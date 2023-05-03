Quebec flooding: Montreal bridge forced to close, premier to visit hard-hit town

Send this page to someone via email

A bridge in Montreal’s western suburbs was forced to close as spring flooding continues across southern Quebec on Wednesday.

The City of Montreal’s civil security department shut down the Île Mercier bridge, which connects the small island to Île-Bizard, late Tuesday. The decision came as rising river water reached the structure.

Montreal police and firefighters are on site to help locals navigate the area, but no vehicles can pass over the crossing linking the two islands.

No evacuation order has been issued for residents of Île Mercier but crews will assist those who want to leave their homes.

View image in full screen Houses are flooded near the Bras-du-Nord river Monday, May 1, 2023 in downtown Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec.

The closure comes as communities across the province grapple with swollen rivers since heavy rain began over the weekend. Quebec Premier François Legault is set to visit the Charlevoix region, which has been hard hit by flooding.

Legault will specifically head to Baie-Saint-Paul, about 95 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, where he will survey the damage and meet with local residents. Severe flooding this week washed away roads and cut off access to homes in the area.

Two firefighters from St-Urbain, Que., also in the Charlevoix region, remain missing after they were swept away in the water while trying to rescue two local residents.

Quebec’s Public Security Department has said a half-dozen communities across the province have declared states of emergency. Flooding hit communities in the Lanaudière and Laurentians regions, and in western Quebec.

— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines and The Canadian Press