Hamilton Tiger-Cats select offensive lineman with first round draft pick

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats added some Canadian depth to the offensive line with their opening round pick in Tuesday night’s Canadian Football League draft.

Hamilton selected Dayton Black from the University of Saskatchewan with the sixth overall pick.

The 23-year-old native of Brandon, Manitoba began his university career as a defensive lineman before moving to offence in 2012.

The six-foot-six-inch, 295-pound Smith played 30 games between 2018 and 2022 with the Huskies, including in the Vanier Cup championship the 2021 and 2022 in which Saskatchewan lost against Western and Laval, respectively.

Ottawa opened the draft by selecting Fresno State offensive lineman Dontae Bull, one of only three offensive players that were taken in round 1.

Check out the CFL Draft tracker here.