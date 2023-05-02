Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats select offensive lineman with first round draft pick

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 2, 2023 10:08 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats added some Canadian depth to the offensive line with their opening round pick in Tuesday night’s Canadian Football League draft.

Hamilton selected Dayton Black from the University of Saskatchewan with the sixth overall pick.

The 23-year-old native of Brandon, Manitoba began his university career as a defensive lineman before moving to offence in 2012.

Click to play video: 'SFU football players take legal action against the university'
SFU football players take legal action against the university

The six-foot-six-inch, 295-pound Smith played 30 games between 2018 and 2022 with the Huskies, including in the Vanier Cup championship the 2021 and 2022 in which Saskatchewan lost against Western and Laval, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa opened the draft by selecting Fresno State offensive lineman Dontae Bull, one of only three offensive players that were taken in round 1.

Trending Now

Check out the CFL Draft tracker here.

CFLHamilton newsCanadian Football LeagueTicatsTiger CatsHamilton Tiger-CatsHamilton sportsCFL Draft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers