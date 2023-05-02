Calgary firefighters shore up garages after vehicle collisions

Send this page to someone via email

Two vehicles running into garages in two different quadrants of the city needed response from the Calgary Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team (TRT). Fire crews also shut off a natural gas line at one of the collisions.

At around 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, a driver backing out of their garage into a back alley ran into a two-car garage of a home on Huntridge Hill N.E. The driver was not injured, but the collision caused “significant structural damage,” the CFD said.

The TRT was called in to shore up the garage, given it’s “extensive” damage.

At around 12:40 p.m. the same day, a pick up truck ran into the corner of an attached garage in the community of Walden, went through the garage and out the other side, and came to rest in the neighbouring garage, the CFD said.

TRT firefighters were required to assess the stability of the two garages and shored up those buildings.

Firefighters shut off a natural gas line that was damaged in the collision and ATCO started repairs shortly after. Enmax was also called to the scene to assess for electrical hazards.

No injuries were reported at the time, but a resident told CFD the collision made the house shake.

As the name suggests, the 90-member Technical Rescue Team are called in to provide response beyond what typical firefighters do, including high- and low-angle rescues, building collapses, confined spaces, rope and trench rescue, or vehicle extraction.