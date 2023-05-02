Winnipeg overpass closed after semi collision, major delays expected

Send this page to someone via email

The Empress Street overpass of Portage Avenue has been closed following a collision involving a semi and it’s causing major delays, according to Winnipeg police.

“It does appear that the semi was carrying a crane of some sort, it made contact with the overpass,” said Const. Jason Michalyshyn Tuesday afternoon.

Westbound lanes remain fully closed and traffic is blocked off at Portage and Wall street. Traffic is being diverted down Wall.

Eastbound access to the overpass itself was also closed as of about 4:15 p.m.

“We do have cadets and some of our traffic enforcement members in the area of Wall Street … and even before Wall Street we are going to see some traffic impact at this time of day,” said Michalyshyn.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and are saying the incident will take some time to clear.

“I think we are going to be at this for a little while, hopefully, things can be cleared up. I mean, the bridge itself – there’s a process with respect to ensuring that it’s sound and safe – but that will take some time,” Michalyshyn said.

Michalyshyn said the silver lining of the incident is there have been no serious injuries reported.