Traffic

Winnipeg drops speed limits on five streets for seasonal bike route program

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 7:41 pm
The City of Winnipeg is reducing speed limits on a number of bike routes.
The City of Winnipeg is reducing speed limits on a number of bike routes. Getty Images
Spring weather is here, and that means bicycles are out in full force on Winnipeg streets.

As part of the city’s seasonal bike route program, five local streets will see temporary speed limit reductions, beginning with the installation of new speed limit signs Tuesday.

The new limits, which will run 24-7 through late October, will be posted on:

  • Lyndale Drive from Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street
  • Wellington Crescent from Academy Road to the Maryland Street bridge
  • Wolseley Avenue between Raglan Road and Maryland Street
  • Churchill Drive between Hay Street and Jubilee Avenue
  • Kilkenny Drive between Burgess Avenue and Kings Drive, including Patricia Avenue

In each case, the limit will drop from 50 km/h to 30 km/h, with the exception of Kilkenny Drive, which will drop to 40 km/h.

The city said additional turning requirements on each route — as well as the one-block driving restriction on Wolseley Avenue — will be put in place on weekends and throughout the summer once municipal cleanup operations are complete.

Click to play video: 'Permanent speed limit drop recommended for neighbourhood greenway areas'
Permanent speed limit drop recommended for neighbourhood greenway areas
