Crime

Swan River RCMP catch robbery suspect who threatened employee with broken CD

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 3:21 pm
RCMP in Swan River say they have arrested a man who attempted to rob rob a store of cigarettes by threatening an employee with a broken CD. View image in full screen
RCMP in Swan River say they have arrested a man who attempted to rob rob a store of cigarettes by threatening an employee with a broken CD. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP in Swan River, Man., say they have arrested an armed robber who threatened an employee with a broken compact disc.

On Sunday at 11:10 a.m. RCMP went to a business in the 1200 block of Main Street in Swan River but when they arrived, the suspect had already fled.

Police say a man had gone to the business and attempted to buy cigarettes but left when he did not have an accepted form of payment.

He returned with sharp shards of a broken CD, threatened the employee and demanded the cigarettes as well as the keys to the employee’s vehicle. When he became aware of the police’s pending arrival, he fled without any items.

Police say officers identified the suspect via video survellience and found him walking in the community a short time later.

A 47-year-old man from Cote First Nation, Saskatchewan was arrested and charged. He was remanded in custody, where he remains.

