Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

U.S. senator goes viral after appearing shirtless in online meeting

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 4:05 pm
Sen. Calvin Bahr shirtless in the Zoom meeting. View image in full screen
Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr of Minnesota appeared shirtless during a vote in a legislative meeting on May 1, 2023. YouTube / Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

We’ve all been guilty of leaving our professional clothing in the closet while working from home — but most of us don’t appear shirtless in online meetings.

Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr of Minnesota has earned a bout of viral fame after he attended a legislative meeting without a shirt on Monday.

Bahr appeared in the meeting via Zoom. While seemingly lying down in bed, the shirtless lawmaker voted “yes” during the session about aggregate mining corporations. A still pulled from the ‘I’m Just a Bill’ segment of the 1970s children’s cartoon Schoolhouse Rock! was projected behind him.

After voting, he quickly turned off his camera.

Story continues below advertisement

Bahr has not commented publicly on his state of undress.

A GOP Senate spokeswoman said Bahr, a truck driver, worked until 4:45 a.m. and then went to bed before Monday’s meeting, and that he would not comment on the vote or the video.

The meeting, which was streamed live to YouTube, has been viewed only 5,400 times, but the image of Bahr shirtless has been shared with millions online. Now a reluctant meme, many said they could relate to Bahr’s low level of energy in the meeting (and his lower level of clothing).

“When voting by Zoom goes wrong,” one person posted on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

“The legis-LAY-tive branch of Minnesota is functioning well. Lol,” joked another.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Group crossing border near Manitoba called 911 suffering from cold, Minnesota sheriff says'
Group crossing border near Manitoba called 911 suffering from cold, Minnesota sheriff says

with files from The Associated Press

More on World
MinnesotaZoomZoom MeetingCalvin BahrCalvin Bahr in bedLawmaker shirtless in meetingSenator Calvin BahrSenator in bedShirtless lawmakerShirtless senatorShirtless senator Calvin BahrShirtless senator in bedShirtless senator ZoomShirtless Zoom call
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers