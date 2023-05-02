U.S. senator goes viral after appearing shirtless in online meeting

Send this page to someone via email

We’ve all been guilty of leaving our professional clothing in the closet while working from home — but most of us don’t appear shirtless in online meetings.

Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr of Minnesota has earned a bout of viral fame after he attended a legislative meeting without a shirt on Monday.

Bahr appeared in the meeting via Zoom. While seemingly lying down in bed, the shirtless lawmaker voted “yes” during the session about aggregate mining corporations. A still pulled from the ‘I’m Just a Bill’ segment of the 1970s children’s cartoon Schoolhouse Rock! was projected behind him.

After voting, he quickly turned off his camera.

Bahr has not commented publicly on his state of undress.

A GOP Senate spokeswoman said Bahr, a truck driver, worked until 4:45 a.m. and then went to bed before Monday’s meeting, and that he would not comment on the vote or the video.

The meeting, which was streamed live to YouTube, has been viewed only 5,400 times, but the image of Bahr shirtless has been shared with millions online. Now a reluctant meme, many said they could relate to Bahr’s low level of energy in the meeting (and his lower level of clothing).

“When voting by Zoom goes wrong,” one person posted on Twitter.

“The legis-LAY-tive branch of Minnesota is functioning well. Lol,” joked another.

— with files from The Associated Press