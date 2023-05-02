Camper attacked by trio of young people: North Okanagan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

North Okanagan Mounties are trying to track down three young people who are accused of swarming a man who was seeking refuge from them in his vehicle.

The incident took place early April 30 at the Hidden Lake forest service campground near Aston Creek, RCMP said.

“A group of young persons were camping in the area and met up around a campfire with another group of young persons who were not known to them,” RCMP said.

“As the evening progressed, an argument ensued between a 21-year old man and three individuals from the unknown group.”

1:27 Boaters rescued by VSAR on Okanagan Lake

When the man sought refuge in his vehicle, the trio followed him and RCMP said they caused a significant amount of damage to his vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

During that incident, the man was assaulted and sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries, which were treated in the hospital. He had been transported there by the people he was camping with.

The investigation is in the early stages and police request anyone who has any information regarding the incident to contact Const. Hornoi at the Enderby detachment, 250-838-6818.