Police investigating after person shows up to Toronto hospital with gunshot wound

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 1:22 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Police are investigating after a person showed up to a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound.

Toronto police said the victim attended a local hospital at around 4:52 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said the person had suffered a gunshot wound to their hand.

“It is not known where the shooting took place,” police said in a tweet.

According to police, the persons injury is non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

