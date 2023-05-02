Police investigating after person shows up to Toronto hospital with gunshot wound

Police are investigating after a person showed up to a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound.
Toronto police said the victim attended a local hospital at around 4:52 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officers said the person had suffered a gunshot wound to their hand.
“It is not known where the shooting took place,” police said in a tweet.
According to police, the persons injury is non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
