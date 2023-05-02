Futurpreneur to receive $1.2 million from Manitoba to support young entrepreneurs

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is giving $1.2 million over four years to support a startup program called Futurpreneur that aims to deliver mentorship programming and financing for young entrepreneurs across the province, Economic Development, Industry and Trade Minister Jeff Wharton announced Tuesday.

“Young entrepreneurs drive innovation and help to keep our province competitive in today’s global market,” said Wharton. “The support our government is announcing today is an investment in Manitoba’s future.”

Futurpreneur is a non-profit organization that helps young entrepreneurs aged 18 to 29 succeed with financing and mentoring by matching them up with business experts from a network of more than 2,400 volunteer mentors.

“With the Manitoba government’s renewed investment in Futurpreneur’s programming, we are poised to make a significant impact on the lives of diverse, young entrepreneurs across the province,” said Karen Greve Young, CEO of Futurpreneur.

Futurpreneur expects to support the creation of up to 50 businesses each year, the minister noted.

“It takes a community to raise a startup and, in Manitoba, Futurpreneur is at the centre of it. Creating something from nothing requires money, advice, direction and a slew of resources. Futurpreneur provides it all,” said Luc Bohunicky, founder and CEO of Avid Golf.

“As a Manitoban, Métis entrepreneur, two-time Futurpreneur programming recipient and a former member of Canada’s G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance, I’m grateful for the opportunities Futurpreneur has provided me and my colleagues.

“I’m thrilled to see the Manitoba government’s continued support and am driven to be one of many examples to aspiring entrepreneurs of what’s possible.”