Driver charged with careless driving after collision along Hwy 407

A 27-year-old driver has been charged after a collision on Highway 407.

In a tweet just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened along Highway 407 at Highway 403.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old, suffered only minor injuries after crashing into the end treatment or “crash cushion.”

Photos from the scene show a dark-coloured Volkswagen on its side with significant damage to the front end.

Officers said the driver has been charged with careless driving.

Police said repairs along the highway will take “several hours.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Collision: #Hwy407/403. 27-year-old driver with minor injures after crashing into the end treatment (crash cushion) #Hwy407OPP investigating, driver charged with careless driving. Repairs will take several hours. pic.twitter.com/qVz3shieqR — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 2, 2023