Traffic

Driver charged with careless driving after collision along Hwy 407

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 10:19 am
Police are investigating and a 27-year-old has been charged with careless driving after a collision along Highway 407. View image in full screen
Police are investigating and a 27-year-old has been charged with careless driving after a collision along Highway 407. OPP / Twitter
A 27-year-old driver has been charged after a collision on Highway 407.

In a tweet just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened along Highway 407 at Highway 403.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old, suffered only minor injuries after crashing into the end treatment or “crash cushion.”

Photos from the scene show a dark-coloured Volkswagen on its side with significant damage to the front end.

Officers said the driver has been charged with careless driving.

Police said repairs along the highway will take “several hours.”

The investigation is ongoing.

