Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted after allegedly ejaculating on Toronto woman’s clothing: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 9:13 am
Suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation. Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after it was reported a man had allegedly ejaculated on a woman’s clothing while she was out walking with her baby in a stroller.

Police said the sexual assault was reported in the Ava and Chiltern Hill roads area, near Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue at around noon on Monday.

Investigators said the woman was out in the area walking with her baby in a stroller when a man approached her “unprovoked.”

Trending Now

He then allegedly ejaculated on her clothing and then got into a white van and drove away, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark colour hooded sweater with his hood up, a hooded brown jacket, dark cargo pants and dark boots.

More on Crime
Toronto PoliceSexual AssaultTorontoToronto Sexual Assaultsexual assault torontoava roadChiltern Hill Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers