Man wanted after allegedly ejaculating on Toronto woman’s clothing: police

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after it was reported a man had allegedly ejaculated on a woman’s clothing while she was out walking with her baby in a stroller.

Police said the sexual assault was reported in the Ava and Chiltern Hill roads area, near Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue at around noon on Monday.

Investigators said the woman was out in the area walking with her baby in a stroller when a man approached her “unprovoked.”

He then allegedly ejaculated on her clothing and then got into a white van and drove away, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark colour hooded sweater with his hood up, a hooded brown jacket, dark cargo pants and dark boots.