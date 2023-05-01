Four inmates hospitalized after stabbing at Matsqui Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford, B.C., police have taken over the investigation into an incident at a B.C. prison that left four people in hospital.

In a media release, police said they were called to the Matsqui Institution shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a stabbing.

Police, firefighters and paramedics treated four inmates at the scene, who were transported to hospital and are expected to survive.

The case is now being handled by the Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit. Police said they believe the incident was limited to the prison and there was no risk to the general public.

Global News is seeking comment form the Correctional Service of Canada and the union representing correctional officers.

The Matsqui Institution is a standalone medium-security prison with a capacity for 446 inmates.

