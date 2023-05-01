‘This is a fight’: Lethbridge provincial candidates begin campaigning

Send this page to someone via email

Candidates are spending Day 1 of the provincial election campaign marking their territory in Lethbridge.

Following weeks of announcements and promises from both the United Conservative Party and NDP, the writ officially dropped on Monday and candidates for the two parties are kicking their efforts into high gear.

“We’re really excited,” said Lethbridge-East NDP candidate Rob Miyashiro. “We have hundreds of volunteers putting out a couple thousand signs this week.”

“We’re optimistic and we’re going to work hard to earn every vote we can,” said Nathan Neudorf, The UCP candidate for Lethbridge-East.

In Lethbridge-East, Miyashiro faces off against the incumbent Neudorf.

Meanwhile, on the other side of 13th St., the UCP’s Cheryl Seaborn challenges NDP incumbent Shannon Phillips in Lethbridge-West.

They’re joined by longtime Alberta Liberal Party candidate Pat Chizek and the Alberta Party’s Braham Luddu.

Candidates from the leading parties say they’re hearing several issues from voters while canvassing, with one similar concern top of mind.

“Healthcare is a huge one, especially healthcare as it relates to seniors,” Miyashiro said.

“Our pension is a huge issue for just about everybody we walk to.”

“Health is one for sure that we’re hearing in Lethbridge,” Seaborn said.

“Public safety is another one that we’re hearing in Lethbridge. A little bit of a mix.”

With the countdown to May 29 officially underway, candidates have a short window to ensure their platforms resonate with voters.

“Rob and I are out canvassing eight hours a day and so are our teams,” Phillips said. “That’s our focus. Every minute that we’re not at a forum or an event, we are out knocking on doors.”

“I’m going to be working really hard to get my message across, going to forums, meeting with as many people as I can, hearing and listening to what people are saying,” Seaborn said.

As candidates and voters prepare for what’s expected to be a close finish on election night.

“It’s going to be a tight race across the province. We know it’s going to be a tight race here in Lethbridge,” Neudorf said.