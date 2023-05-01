Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

‘This is a fight’: Lethbridge provincial candidates begin campaigning

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 7:40 pm
Click to play video: '‘This is a fight’: Lethbridge provincial candidates begin campaigning'
‘This is a fight’: Lethbridge provincial candidates begin campaigning
WATCH: The campaign trail is heating up in Lethbridge, with several election signs appearing throughout the city. Erik Bay has more from some of the local candidates on Day 1 of the 28-day campaign.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Candidates are spending Day 1 of the provincial election campaign marking their territory in Lethbridge.

Following weeks of announcements and promises from both the United Conservative Party and NDP, the writ officially dropped on Monday and candidates for the two parties are kicking their efforts into high gear.

Read more: Alberta election called Monday for May 29 vote

“We’re really excited,” said Lethbridge-East NDP candidate Rob Miyashiro. “We have hundreds of volunteers putting out a couple thousand signs this week.”

“We’re optimistic and we’re going to work hard to earn every vote we can,” said Nathan Neudorf, The UCP candidate for Lethbridge-East.

“This is a fight this time around.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is a fight this time around."

In Lethbridge-East, Miyashiro faces off against the incumbent Neudorf.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, on the other side of 13th St., the UCP’s Cheryl Seaborn challenges NDP incumbent Shannon Phillips in Lethbridge-West.

They’re joined by longtime Alberta Liberal Party candidate Pat Chizek and the Alberta Party’s Braham Luddu.

Click to play video: 'Analysis of the Lethbridge races in 2023 Alberta election'
Analysis of the Lethbridge races in 2023 Alberta election

Candidates from the leading parties say they’re hearing several issues from voters while canvassing, with one similar concern top of mind.

“Healthcare is a huge one, especially healthcare as it relates to seniors,” Miyashiro said.

“Our pension is a huge issue for just about everybody we walk to.”

“Health is one for sure that we’re hearing in Lethbridge,” Seaborn said.

“Public safety is another one that we’re hearing in Lethbridge. A little bit of a mix.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley make their pitches as Alberta election kicks off'
Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley make their pitches as Alberta election kicks off

With the countdown to May 29 officially underway, candidates have a short window to ensure their platforms resonate with voters.

“Rob and I are out canvassing eight hours a day and so are our teams,” Phillips said. “That’s our focus. Every minute that we’re not at a forum or an event, we are out knocking on doors.”

“I’m going to be working really hard to get my message across, going to forums, meeting with as many people as I can, hearing and listening to what people are saying,” Seaborn said.

As candidates and voters prepare for what’s expected to be a close finish on election night.

“It’s going to be a tight race across the province. We know it’s going to be a tight race here in Lethbridge,” Neudorf said.

Advertisement
Related News
Alberta politicsNDPpoliticsUCPAlberta electionAlberta PartyAlberta Provincial ElectionAlberta Liberal PartyAlberta election 2023Lethbridge-WestLethbridge-East
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers