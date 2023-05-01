2 men arrested, 3rd wanted in London shooting that sent 2 people to hospital

Two men have been arrested and a third is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in London, Ont., on April 23.

The shooting in the early morning hours sent two men to hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. In addition to the two men, police say three businesses and six vehicles in and around the area of several parking lots east of Richmond Street and south of Oxford Street were struck with gunfire.

Police confirmed none of the three men facing charges are the same men sent to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

London police say one 20-year-old and two 21-year-old London men are each facing charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a prohibited firearm with no licence and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

The 20-year-old and one of the 21-year-old men have been arrested, and each has also been jointly charged with attempt to commit murder.

Police say the 21-year-old arrested had a loaded firearm and drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest. As a result, he is also facing charges that include possession of a Schedule I substance, two counts of possession of Schedule I substance for trafficking, three counts of unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and six counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Shyheim Clerzuis, the other 21-year-old man, has been charged by way of an arrest warrant as he is currently wanted. Police say he is described as approximately five feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds with a slim build, black/blonde hair, a goatee and brown eyes.

While police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him, if he is seen, members of the public are reminded not to approach him and to call 911 immediately, as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The two accused remain in custody, with the 21-year-old man scheduled to appear in court on May 3 and the 20-year-old expected to appear in court on May 4.