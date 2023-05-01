B.C. changes rules for 55-plus strata buildings

Send this page to someone via email

Changes coming to the Strata Property Regulation mean British Columbians will be able to stay in their homes even if the strata rules change or their family dynamic changes.

These changes will take effect immediately, Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister of housing, said Monday.

The amendment expands the list of exemptions to 55-and-over bylaws in strata buildings to include future children, dependants, and spouses or partners of current residents. It will also create an exemption to permit adult children or former dependants of current residents to move back home with their parents or former caregivers.

1:55 Province confirms changes coming to strata act

The B.C. government passed legislation last year requiring all strata buildings to drop any rules barring owners from renting suites, except if the building is designated 55-plus.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the current rules, 55-plus buildings must still rent to the 55-plus demographic.

But many homeowners raised concerns the rule changes will force them either to sell their property or decide not to have a potential partner or younger roommate move in.

The changes also affected families who have children, with the current rules allowing stratas to force out owners who welcome a new baby.

Razan Talebian and her husband were facing that reality when they learned they were expecting a baby.

But when their strata voted to change the complex to only ages 55 and over, they told Global News they were told if they were going to have a baby then they would have to move.

2:07 Maple Ridge family may have to move due to strata bylaw changes

“I’m relieved that the government has taken action to support families like mine and especially give back a homeowner’s right to decide if they want to start a family in the future,” Talebian said Monday in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was shocked at how much power stratas had and, on top of that, how inhumane they could legally be. I would like to take this moment to show my gratitude to all those in the government and Ministry of Housing that are hearing our stories and doing what is needed to protect us.”