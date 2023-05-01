Winnipeg police seek suspects in assault, robbery of 2 teen girls at carnival

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating an assault and robbery of two teenage girls at a pop-up carnival on Regent Avenue.

On Sunday, police went to the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West and met with one of the girls, who had contacted police after the incident.

Police say she had visible upper-body injuries and she told them she had attended the fair on Friday at 11 p.m. with her friend.

She told police they were standing in the concession line when they were randomly assaulted from behind by an unknown woman.

One of the girls was pulled to the ground, where the assault continued until an on-site security officer intervened. Police say the woman grabbed one of the girls’ purses and ran away.

Later, as the two girls left the fair, police say they were approached by a group of teens who threatened and started chasing them. The two girls were again assaulted until security intervened, stopped it and retrieved the previously stolen purse.

One of the girls was treated for her injuries, while the extent of the others are believed to be minor.

Police say the group of suspects fled and they are described as a woman, five feet four inches tall, with a medium build and long black hair in a ponytail, and a tall teenage boy with a white hoodie and black/grey jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the related suspects is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).