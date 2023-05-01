Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Kelowna Mounties seize cache of drugs after traffic stop

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 4:05 pm
A subsequent search of the man and the vehicle was conducted which produced approximately $870 of cash and list of drugs along with other evidence suggesting he is a street level drug dealer. Some of the drugs seized include 495 grams of methamphetamines, 216.7 grams of cocaine and 51.2 grams of fentanyl.
A subsequent search of the man and the vehicle was conducted which produced approximately $870 of cash and list of drugs along with other evidence suggesting he is a street level drug dealer. Some of the drugs seized include 495 grams of methamphetamines, 216.7 grams of cocaine and 51.2 grams of fentanyl. Courtesy: RCMP
A man who Mounties allege to be a street-level drug dealer got a reminder this week that there are a number of important reasons to follow the rules of the road.

It was just after 9 p.m. Saturday when RCMP claim they saw the man behind the wheel of a green, 1997 Toyota Corolla that failed to stop for a pedestrian who was in a marked crosswalk traveling northbound on Water Street from Bernard Avenue, in Kelowna.

“The officer conducted a traffic stop,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Upon approaching the vehicle, he observed open liquor in the centre console and the male driver appeared intoxicated.”

Municipalities trying to ban drug use in public parks

RCMP said the officer had the driver exit the vehicle, at which point a clear baggy of pink-coloured suspected drugs fell to the ground. The man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

“A subsequent search of the man and the vehicle was conducted which produced approximately $870 of cash and list of drugs along with other evidence suggesting he is a street-level drug dealer,” RCMP said.

Some of the drugs seized include 495 grams of methamphetamines, 216.7 grams of cocaine and 51.2 grams of fentanyl.

The suspect was held in custody before being released to attend court.

