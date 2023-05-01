Menu

Crime

Men arrested, taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 4:18 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A stabbing in Kitchener over the weekend sent one man to hospital and led to the arrest of three others, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say emergency services were sent to a townhouse complex near Charles Street East and Eby Street shortly after 2 p.m. after the stabbing was reported.

When they reached the scene, they found a 30-year-old local man who had been stabbed, before paramedics transported him to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they arrested a man in connection with the stabbing before they arrested a second man and a teenager after officers seized fentanyl and money.

On Sunday, aided with a search warrant, officers searched the residence where the stabbing occurred where they seized two knives.

Police say a 38-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, while a 28-year-old man and a male teen have been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

