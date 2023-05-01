Search for missing Bass Lake fisher enters Day 4: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia are continuing to search for a missing boater on Bass Lake Monday by air and water after the fisher did not return home Friday.

OPP were contacted around noon. Friday regarding a male who had gone fishing the previous night and failed to return home at the scheduled time.

The OPP marine unit, aviation services and underwater search and recovery unit are all participating in the search in and around the area for the missing male.

“The search has continued since that time, with underwater search and recovery and Marine units conducting searches of Bass Lake and the surrounding areas,” said Brett Boniface, OPP constable.

The OPP located an abandoned boat in the Bass Lake area on Friday.

Police are asking shoreline property owners in the Bass Lake area to search their property water line for any signs of the missing male or items that could be connected to him, like clothing or a tackle box.