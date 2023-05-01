Toronto men arrested after police chase in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two men from Toronto were arrested while a third remains on the loose following a foiled break-in in Kitchener last week.

According to a release, officers were dispatched to a business on McIntyre Place on Thursday, just before midnight, after the ongoing break-in had been reported.

Police say that the security lights were activated, causing the thieves to flee from the business but not before officers spotted their mini-van.

They attempted to pull the mini-van over but police say the thieves fled and the chase was on.

According to a release, the suspect vehicle ended up in a ditch near Fischer-Hallman and Roseville roads where police cuffed two of the three suspects in the mini-van.

A third suspect took off on foot and while police say dogs were brought in to track them down, the suspect still eluded them.

Two men from the Etobicoke area of Toronto have been charged with break and enter, possession of stolen goods under $5,000, and possession of break-in instruments.

Police say they also seized the minivan that the trio had been driving.

Detectives believe the thieves were after electrical wire, though they did not say if they were connected to a rash of wire thefts that have occurred in the area over the past month.