Suspect arrested after vehicle goes ‘airborne’ during police chase in Kitchener, Ont.

Waterloo Regional Police say a late-Thursday police chase involved an “airborne” car and multiple U-turns as well as a damaged police cruiser before police finally got their man.

Police say the chase began at around 11:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull a car over after it was spotted moving at a low rate of speed while almost hitting other cars on the road near Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard.

When the officers tried to get the driver to pull over, he took off.

Police say he made numerous U-turns on Homer Watson Boulevard while also speeding through a roundabout.

“The driver then drove through a parking lot on Hanson Avenue, where the vehicle became airborne over a median,” a release from police said.

The driver then jumped out of the vehicle as it was still moving, and took off on foot before officers tracked him down.

The moving vehicle came to a stop after hitting a police car.

When police searched the suspect vehicle, they say officers found a replica firearm.

Police say a 32-year-old man from Waterloo is facing a lengthy list of charges including operation of a vehicle while impaired, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, refusal to comply with a breath demand, driving while under suspension, racing a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.