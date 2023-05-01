Cambridge woman arrested after car strikes hydro pole in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 19-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a collision that caused traffic snarls in Kitchener on Friday morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at around 5 a.m. on Friday near Morgan Avenue and King Street East, according to a release from police.

They say a car stuck a hydro police, causing major damage to the pole, which created traffic havoc as crews worked to make repairs.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers also discovered that the driver had allegedly also left the scene of an earlier collision before striking the hydro pole.

According to police a 19-year-old woman from Cambridge has been charged with several impaired driving offences in connection to the incident.