Cambridge woman arrested after car strikes hydro pole in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 10:40 am
A car struck a hydro pole in Kitchener early Friday morning causing traffic snarls throughout the day. View image in full screen
A car struck a hydro pole in Kitchener early Friday morning causing traffic snarls throughout the day. Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police say a 19-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a collision that caused traffic snarls in Kitchener on Friday morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at around 5 a.m. on Friday near Morgan Avenue and King Street East, according to a release from police.

Read more: Suspect arrested after vehicle goes ‘airborne’ during police chase in Kitchener, Ont.

They say a car stuck a hydro police, causing major damage to the pole, which created traffic havoc as crews worked to make repairs.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Pair arrested, 3rd suspect sought following assault in Kitchener

Officers also discovered that the driver had allegedly also left the scene of an earlier collision before striking the hydro pole.

According to police a 19-year-old woman from Cambridge has been charged with several impaired driving offences in connection to the incident.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKing Street KitchenerKitchener collisionMorgan Avenue Kitchener
