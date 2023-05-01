Cambridge woman arrested after car strikes hydro pole in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a 19-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a collision that caused traffic snarls in Kitchener on Friday morning.
The single-vehicle collision occurred at around 5 a.m. on Friday near Morgan Avenue and King Street East, according to a release from police.
They say a car stuck a hydro police, causing major damage to the pole, which created traffic havoc as crews worked to make repairs.
A passenger in the vehicle was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers also discovered that the driver had allegedly also left the scene of an earlier collision before striking the hydro pole.
According to police a 19-year-old woman from Cambridge has been charged with several impaired driving offences in connection to the incident.
- Body of missing 8-year-old girl found in Maskwacis, 3rd suspect charged
- Missing 8-year-old Edmonton girl believed to be dead, 1st-degree murder charges laid
- Dad of U.K. suicide victim seeks justice after Toronto man allegedly sold lethal substance
- Suspects in rock-throwing spree became ‘blood brothers’ after fatal attack: police
Comments