Crime

Calgary police looking for suspect vehicle in triple shooting

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 12:05 pm
Calgary police investigate after three people were shot in the northeast community of Martindale on Saturday. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate after three people were shot in the northeast community of Martindale on Saturday. Global News
The Calgary Police Service is looking for a vehicle believed to be connected to a triple shooting in the northeast community of Martindale on Saturday.

At around 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to shots fired near the 100 block of Martindale Boulevard. One man was killed and two others were injured. Witnesses say it happened in the back alley.

Police said they are looking for a suspect vehicle described as a black 2008 Acura TL. Officers are asking for the public’s help but warned to not approach the vehicle because the vehicles may be armed.

Police said they are looking for a suspect vehicle described as a black 2008 Acura TL. View image in full screen
Police said they are looking for a suspect vehicle described as a black 2008 Acura TL.
Police said they are looking for a suspect vehicle described as a black 2008 Acura TL. View image in full screen
Police said they are looking for a suspect vehicle described as a black 2008 Acura TL. Calgary Police Service/Provided

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has any information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

