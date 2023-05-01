Calgary police looking for suspect vehicle in triple shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is looking for a vehicle believed to be connected to a triple shooting in the northeast community of Martindale on Saturday.

At around 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to shots fired near the 100 block of Martindale Boulevard. One man was killed and two others were injured. Witnesses say it happened in the back alley.

Police said they are looking for a suspect vehicle described as a black 2008 Acura TL. Officers are asking for the public’s help but warned to not approach the vehicle because the vehicles may be armed.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has any information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.