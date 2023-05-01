Ganaraska Forest reopens for all uses following May 2022 derecho storm

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly a year after a derecho storm wrecked hundreds of acres of trees, the Ganaraska Forest in central Ontario reopened on Monday for all users with a valid membership or day pass.

The Ganaraska Conservation Authority said the massive windstorm on May 21, 2022, caused widespread damage to more than 400 acres of land, making it the largest natural disaster since the forest was established in 1947. Hundreds of trees fell, blocking trails and access routes to allow for safe recreational use, the authority said.

A man from Clarington also died after being struck by a falling tree, Durham police reported.

The 4,452-hectare (11,000-acre) forest encompasses much of Northumberland County along with sections of Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Durham Region.

After some sections of the forest were reopened in the fall with limited access, on Monday the entire trail system and forest reopened to all non-motorized and motorized uses with a proper pass.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The Ganaraska Forest and its many trails were closed until at least Sept. 30 in the wake of the May 21 derecho storm. Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority/Facebook

View image in full screen GRCA photo

“The Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority is happy to welcome users back into the Ganaraska Forest,” said GRCA chairperson Mark Lovshin. “Damage to trails from the derecho windstorm have been addressed by staff, contractors and volunteers.”

The conservation authority has launched a forest mapping system available online. Forest users are asked to remain on trails and adhere to trail restrictions as displayed on the web-based map.

Story continues below advertisement

Day passes are available at the Gatehouse Kiosk at the Ganaraska Forest Centre at 10585 Cold Springs Camp Rd. in Campbellcroft. Day passes and memberships are also available online.

Membership purchases made between June 1, 2021 and May 21, 2022 have received a one-year extension.

The conservation authority says if you find a trail blockage to email volunteer@grca.on.ca with the location and a picture of the blockage.