Fire

Winnipeg firefighters extinguish large grass fire Sunday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 9:57 am
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
A grass fire about the size of two football fields was successfully extinguished by Winnipeg fire crews on the weekend.

Firefighters were called to the scene, near Centreport Canada Way and the Perimeter Highway, around 4 p.m. Sunday, and needed to call for backup and specialized equipment as high winds continued to spread the blaze.

No one was injured in the incident, which the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) attributes to a vehicle fire.

The WFPS says it expects to see the number of grass fires and wildfires increase over the coming weeks, and reminds Winnipeggers to be careful doing any sort of burning. When wind speeds get higher than 25 kilometres per hour, all open-air fires — even those in approved fire pits or where a resident has obtained a burning permit — are banned.

Fire pit safety

 

