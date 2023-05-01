Menu

Canada

Violent Sunday in Whalley after person stabbed, another shot close by: Surrey RCMP

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 1:05 am
Surrey Stabbing and Shooting Apr 30 View image in full screen
It was a violent Sunday in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood after reports of a stabbing followed by a shooting two hours later just blocks away. Both scenes were close to the Surrey RCMP detatchment but RCMP say it's still too soon to say if the incidents are connected. Global News
It was a violent Sunday in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood after reports of a stabbing followed by a shooting two hours later just blocks away.

Surrey RCMP believe the stabbing occurred just before 6 p.m. near 107a Avenue and King George Boulevard, just north of the Surrey RCMP detachment.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital as they had sustained serious injuries,” Surrey RCMP confirmed in a statement to Global News.

Read more: Fallout over B.C.’s Surrey policing recommendation and ‘surprise’ funding

Mounties say the victim is currently in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Just two hours later and two blocks away, Mounties said a person was shot and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In this second case, Mounties report it happened around 8 p.m. near the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre.

Read more: ‘Targeted’ gang shooting sends man to hospital in North Delta

Mounties have not confirmed any arrests or suspect descriptions.

“At this time, it is unknown if this shooting is related to the ongoing BC Gang Conflict,” Mounties said in a statement.

No word on whether the crimes are connected.

City Parkway, between 107A and 108 Avenue was closed to traffic Sunday evening while police investigated.

Click to play video: 'Extended Interview: BC Solicitor General gives perspective on Surrey policing situation'
Extended Interview: BC Solicitor General gives perspective on Surrey policing situation
ShootingSurreyStabbingSurrey RCMPSurrey stabbingWhalleyGang conflictKing George Blvdnearby stabbing
