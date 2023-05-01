Violent Sunday in Whalley after person stabbed, another shot close by: Surrey RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

It was a violent Sunday in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood after reports of a stabbing followed by a shooting two hours later just blocks away.

Surrey RCMP believe the stabbing occurred just before 6 p.m. near 107a Avenue and King George Boulevard, just north of the Surrey RCMP detachment.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital as they had sustained serious injuries,” Surrey RCMP confirmed in a statement to Global News.

Mounties say the victim is currently in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Just two hours later and two blocks away, Mounties said a person was shot and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In this second case, Mounties report it happened around 8 p.m. near the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre.

Mounties have not confirmed any arrests or suspect descriptions.

“At this time, it is unknown if this shooting is related to the ongoing BC Gang Conflict,” Mounties said in a statement.

No word on whether the crimes are connected.

City Parkway, between 107A and 108 Avenue was closed to traffic Sunday evening while police investigated.