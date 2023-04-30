Menu

Crime

Shooting, robbery on Burrows Avenue leaves man hospitalized: Winnipeg police investigate

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 30, 2023 5:56 pm
A shooting and robbery on Burrows Avenue on Saturday has left one man in hospital, Winnipeg police say. View image in full screen
A shooting and robbery on Burrows Avenue on Saturday has left one man in hospital, Winnipeg police say. SDV
A shooting and robbery on Burrows Avenue on Saturday has left one man in hospital, Winnipeg police say.

At 7 p.m. police went to the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue for reports of a shooting. A man had gone to the hospital with multiple injuries consistent with being shot, the police say.

Police say the man was robbed and a firearm was produced by one of the suspects.

Click to play video: 'Homicide unit looking into suspicious death at Winnipeg fire scene'
Homicide unit looking into suspicious death at Winnipeg fire scene

The man is in stable condition and police are looking for suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS

