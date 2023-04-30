13th annual UPwithART fundraiser returns with ‘arty-party’ at Museum London

Send this page to someone via email

London’s annual UPwithART fundraiser has returned with an in-person component for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 13th annual fundraiser, dubbed London’s “best arty-party silent art auction fundraiser” by Museum London, supports the museum and the Unity Project for Relief of Homelessness.

Up for bidding are 60 pieces of artwork created by local and national artists and emerging artists, as well as works donated by collectors.

“This is a significant fundraiser for both of our organizations,” said Julie Bevan, Museum London’s executive director. “It supports and profiles artists from our region, and it’s a way that we activate our organizational values and purpose by demonstrating the interconnections between art, care for community, collaboration and social justice.”

This year’s event will be held in a hybrid format after three years of it being online.

The public is invited to view the exhibit up to May 5 at Museum London. The arty-party will be held at the museum on May 6.

“In 2019, more than 400 attendees … gathered together to support two organizations that are vital to our community,” said Silvia Langer, Unity Project’s development director.

“After three years entirely online, and all that we have been through, hundreds have joined with an energetic spirit of collaboration to make this year an extra-special hybrid event.”

Those interested in purchasing tickets for the arty-party or placing a bid can do so on UPwithART’s website.