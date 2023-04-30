SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Alarm raised over 3 fatal suspected fentanyl overdoses in Markham, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 30, 2023 10:14 am
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Police in York Region are raising the alarm after a spike in fentanyl overdoses was recorded on Friday and Saturday.

Police said three people died and one person was hospitalized as a result of overdoses reported over two days near Robinson Street and Highway 48 in Markham.

“Investigators believe that at least three deaths and one overdose is connected to fentanyl,” police said.

Fentanyl is a potent opioid.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, it is around 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as a pain relief drug.

York Regional Police said it can be mistaken for other, weaker opioids like morphine or heroine, which can lead to an overdose.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who exhibits signs of an overdose should call 911 immediately, officers said.

