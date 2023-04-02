SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police issue fentanyl warning after 4 downtown overdoses Saturday

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 11:43 am
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Toronto have issued a public safety alert after four drug overdoses were reported in the city’s downtown on Saturday.

Toronto police said that officers believed the overdoses were linked to fentanyl in drugs being distributed in the downtown core.

“The Toronto Police Service wants to remind people that if they are taking drugs, including fentanyl, to use extreme caution and do not take them alone,” police said in a statement.

Read more: Toronto police investigating after 4 deaths, 9 other incidents of suspected fentanyl overdose

Fentanyl is a potent opioid.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, it is around 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroine as a pain relief drug.

Story continues below advertisement

A Toronto Public Health report from March said that, between 2017 and 2022, the drug has “consistently directly contributed to the highest percentage of accidental opioid toxicity deaths” in the city.

Trending Now

The public safety alert reminded anyone suffering “serious illness” after drug use should go to an emergency room, walk-in clinic or call 911.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls'
Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls
CrimeToronto PoliceFentanylTPSOverdoseToronto Public Healthdowntown toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers