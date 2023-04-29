‘Astonishing’: Ukrainian evacuees learn heritage dance for first time in Calgary

Ukrainian dance is a common activity for western Canadian kids, but for some Ukrainian children fleeing the war, this is the first time they have ever tried it.

Olena Brahina was a dance instructor in Zaporizhzhia, but life as she knew it in Ukraine ended last March when Russian forces shelled a building near the nuclear power plant close to her home.

“It’s still hard because every day, several times, they have the alarm and they try to find some place where they can hide because no one can know where they can drop the bombs,” Brahina said.

Right after the March 2022 attack, Brahina, her husband and two young children packed two bags and left everything else behind. They live in Calgary now where Brahina works as a dance instructor at the Tryzub Ukrainian Dance Society.

She’s thankful her kids are able to go to school and dance here. Back home, she says they only have online classes because of the war.

“In Zaporizhzhia, it’s hard when they had no electricity for months so they couldn’t study,” Brahina said.

Tryzub Ukrainian Dance Society is nonprofit charitable organization in Calgary promoting Ukrainian dance and culture. It’s run by volunteers and supported by donors and grants.

Fifty Ukrainian refugee children now go to class here.

Lex Oleksienko, his wife and two kids came to Calgary from Kyiv recently. His five-year-old daughter has just started dance for the first time.

“It is amazing. We were surprised that the school is existing actually and secondly, the opportunity itself is great because it’s something we were planning back at home,” said Oleksienko during dance lessons at the southeast Calgary studio Saturday. “It’s a super opportunity and we appreciate it.”

“There’s a tremendous sense of pride in them coming to Canada and hearing them say these Canadians are carrying on Ukrainian traditions,” said John Stadnyk, director of Tryzub Ukrainian Dance Society

He said many of the new students are taking traditional Ukrainian dance for the first time.

“It was astonishing to me actually. I had no idea. Your first time taking Ukrainian dance is happening in Canada? It was a proud moment for me, for sure, having been involved in promoting Ukrainian dance for most of my life,” Stadnyk said.

The influx of new students has led to a 50 per cent growth in the dance society, but that comes with a cost: they need more costumes and teachers.

The dance group has started a fundraiser to create a scholarship for newcomers so they can continue attending free of charge. The aim is to raise $90,000.

“If we can help them connect with community, then that is our objective. When you see these kids connect with other kids, they light up,” Stadnyk said.

Brahina said she’s excited to be part of a way to help newcomers like herself.

“The parents are happy that that we are here in peace and our kids can continue to study. I have two kids and I know it’s so hard to change places and start here and to communicate with other kids, but here it’s like we have a small Ukrainian island where they can touch Ukrainian culture,” Brahina said.