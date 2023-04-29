B.C. weather: Sunshine dominates forecast, temperature records set across province

A dozen daily temperature records were set across B.C. on Friday, thanks to a ridge of high pressure anchored over the province.
With sunshine and clear skies dominating the day, temperatures ranged from the low 20s to almost 30 C.
And more records could be set on Saturday and Sunday, as that ridge of high pressure is projected to last throughout the weekend.
The Lower Mainland is projected to see temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s, while the Okanagan should see temperatures in the high 20s.
In Kelowna, for example, Friday’s high hit 25 C, eight degrees above its normal temperature of 17 C. Saturday’s projection for Kelowna is 27 C, with Osoyoos possibly reaching 29 C.
On Saturday, at 11:30 a.m., Cultus Lake was the hottest place in Canada at 21.7 C.
For Sunday, though, temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-teens for the South Coast, though the Interior will stay quite warm, albeit possibly cloudy in the afternoon.
Below are the communities where daily records were set on Friday.
Abbotsford
- New record: 25.7 C
- Old record: 24.4 C, set in 1957
Blue River
- New record: 24.1 C
- Old record: 23.4 C, set in 1987
Cache Creek
- New record: 29.2 C
- Old record: 29.0 C, set in 1979
Clinton
- New record: 22.6 C
- Old record: 21.1 C, set in 1979
Gibsons
- New record: 22.9 C
- Old record: 19.5 C, set in 2005
Hope
- New record: 28.1 C
- Old record: 25.6 C, set in 1957
Malahat area
- New record: 20.4 C
- Old record: 20.0 C, set in 1989
Merritt
- New record: 29.4 C
- Old record: 27.2 C, set in 1926
Sechelt
- New record: 22.9 C
- Old record: 20.0 C, set in 1976
Squamish
- New record: 27.4 C
- Old record: 24.0 C, set in 2005
Victoria
- New record: 22.0 C
- Old record: 21.1 C, set in 1926
Whistler
- New record: 25.7 C
- Old record: 22.6 C, set in 1989
Comments