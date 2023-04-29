B.C. weather: Sunshine dominates forecast, temperature records set across province

Send this page to someone via email

A dozen daily temperature records were set across B.C. on Friday, thanks to a ridge of high pressure anchored over the province.

With sunshine and clear skies dominating the day, temperatures ranged from the low 20s to almost 30 C.

And more records could be set on Saturday and Sunday, as that ridge of high pressure is projected to last throughout the weekend.

3:50 Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 28

The Lower Mainland is projected to see temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s, while the Okanagan should see temperatures in the high 20s.

Story continues below advertisement

In Kelowna, for example, Friday’s high hit 25 C, eight degrees above its normal temperature of 17 C. Saturday’s projection for Kelowna is 27 C, with Osoyoos possibly reaching 29 C.

On Saturday, at 11:30 a.m., Cultus Lake was the hottest place in Canada at 21.7 C.

For Sunday, though, temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-teens for the South Coast, though the Interior will stay quite warm, albeit possibly cloudy in the afternoon.

2:24 B.C. evening weather forecast: April 28

Below are the communities where daily records were set on Friday.

Abbotsford

New record: 25.7 C

Old record: 24.4 C, set in 1957

Blue River

New record: 24.1 C

Old record: 23.4 C, set in 1987

Cache Creek

New record: 29.2 C

Old record: 29.0 C, set in 1979

Clinton

New record: 22.6 C

Old record: 21.1 C, set in 1979

Gibsons

New record: 22.9 C

Old record: 19.5 C, set in 2005

Hope

New record: 28.1 C

Old record: 25.6 C, set in 1957

Malahat area

New record: 20.4 C

Old record: 20.0 C, set in 1989

Merritt

New record: 29.4 C

Old record: 27.2 C, set in 1926

Sechelt

New record: 22.9 C

Old record: 20.0 C, set in 1976

Squamish

New record: 27.4 C

Old record: 24.0 C, set in 2005

Victoria

New record: 22.0 C

Old record: 21.1 C, set in 1926

Whistler

New record: 25.7 C

Old record: 22.6 C, set in 1989