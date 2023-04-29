‘Targeted’ gang shooting sends man to hospital in North Delta

One man was sent to hospital Friday night after a shooting in North Delta.
Delta police said officers responded to calls of gunfire in the 7800-block of 119 Street around 7:50 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police investigating New Westminster shooting
Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and was connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.
The victim is known to police.
Trending Now
Anyone with information is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.
Fatal police-involved shooting in Surrey
Comments