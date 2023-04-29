‘Targeted’ gang shooting sends man to hospital in North Delta

See more sharing options

One man was sent to hospital Friday night after a shooting in North Delta.

Delta police said officers responded to calls of gunfire in the 7800-block of 119 Street around 7:50 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and was connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

The victim is known to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.